Forsta AP Fonden Has $3.09 Million Stock Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. $MAA

Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $3,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAA. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.6% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.7% during the second quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 2,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.5% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. acquired 578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $129.36 per share, with a total value of $74,770.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 320,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,445,779.76. The trade was a 0.18% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Shares of MAA opened at $130.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.26 and a 200 day moving average of $144.97. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.75 and a 12 month high of $173.38.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $554.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.22 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 25.23%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.680-8.800 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.170-2.290 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th were given a dividend of $1.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 15th. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $6.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on MAA. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $169.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, October 26th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $162.00 to $146.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.22.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

