Baxter International Inc. $BAX Shares Acquired by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $2,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAX. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in Baxter International by 5.0% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,438 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,935 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 169.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 984 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its stake in Baxter International by 2.0% during the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 31,739 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 3.4% in the first quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 21,164 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAX opened at $18.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.06. Baxter International Inc. has a one year low of $17.47 and a one year high of $37.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of -61.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.57.

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Baxter International had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Baxter International has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.520-0.570 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.400 EPS. Analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is presently -103.03%.

BAX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research cut shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Baxter International from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Baxter International from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Baxter International from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Baxter International from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $23.70.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

