STMicroelectronics N.V. $STM Shares Bought by SBI Securities Co. Ltd.

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,624 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,302 shares during the quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STM. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in STMicroelectronics by 3.7% during the second quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 680,710 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $20,700,000 after acquiring an additional 24,560 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $564,000. Midwest Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,656,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,248,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 114.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,509 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STM. Baird R W raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $45.00 price target on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings lowered STMicroelectronics from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STMicroelectronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.19.

NYSE:STM opened at $23.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.26. STMicroelectronics N.V. has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $33.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 4.55%.The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that STMicroelectronics N.V. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

