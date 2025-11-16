SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Has $194,000 Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. $LYB

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 239.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 177.6% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 55.2% during the second quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 599 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 81.3% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 200.0% in the first quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LYB stock opened at $45.31 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a 52 week low of $41.58 and a 52 week high of $85.25. The company has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.84 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kimberly A. Foley purchased 5,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $246,593.16. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 67,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,948,489.28. This trade represents a 9.13% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LYB shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $64.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.56.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Stories

