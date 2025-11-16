Forsta AP Fonden Raises Stake in MongoDB, Inc. $MDB

Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $3,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MongoDB by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 181.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 562,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,586,000 after acquiring an additional 362,705 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its stake in MongoDB by 11.8% during the second quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 13,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in MongoDB by 875.2% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 8,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triton Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at $782,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $352.61 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.78 and a 1-year high of $385.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $332.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -359.81 and a beta of 1.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $591.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.23 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.67%. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. MongoDB has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.640-3.730 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.790 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.46, for a total value of $2,234,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 502,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,308,644.16. This trade represents a 1.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Thomas Killalea sold 20,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.87, for a total transaction of $6,437,400.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 32,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,394,147.91. This represents a 38.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 114,492 shares of company stock worth $36,448,119 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on MDB shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $365.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MongoDB from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on MongoDB from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upped their price objective on MongoDB from $375.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.97.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

