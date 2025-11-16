KBC Group NV Sells 207,186 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. $TROW

KBC Group NV decreased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 83.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,880 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 207,186 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $4,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 351,907 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,959,000 after purchasing an additional 58,800 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 402,918 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 76,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,367,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,887,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $182,186,000 after buying an additional 337,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on TROW. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $109.38.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $324,480.90. Following the sale, the director owned 47,335 shares in the company, valued at $4,970,648.35. This represents a 6.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $101.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.31. The company has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.51. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.85 and a fifty-two week high of $125.81.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 28.72%.The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 55.34%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

