National Pension Service Purchases 2,764 Shares of W.P. Carey Inc. $WPC

National Pension Service grew its position in W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 340.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in W.P. Carey were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WPC. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of W.P. Carey by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in W.P. Carey in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.P. Carey in the second quarter worth about $40,000. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of W.P. Carey by 56.4% during the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of W.P. Carey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WPC shares. UBS Group increased their target price on W.P. Carey from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of W.P. Carey from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of W.P. Carey from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of W.P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on W.P. Carey from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.89.

W.P. Carey Stock Up 0.1%

W.P. Carey stock opened at $67.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. W.P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.91 and a 1-year high of $69.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.89. The company has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.80.

W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $431.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.44 million. W.P. Carey had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 4.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. W.P. Carey has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.930-4.990 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that W.P. Carey Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.P. Carey Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.4%. This is a boost from W.P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. W.P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 220.61%.

About W.P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

