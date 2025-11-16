Forsta AP Fonden Sells 10 Shares of NVR, Inc. $NVR

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 510 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in NVR were worth $3,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in NVR by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 386 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVR by 4.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 50 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in NVR by 6.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 33 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in NVR by 4.2% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NVR by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVR alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Alexandra A. Jung sold 200 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,082.44, for a total transaction of $1,616,488.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 75 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,183. The trade was a 72.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Devito acquired 14 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7,068.05 per share, with a total value of $98,952.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 14 shares in the company, valued at $98,952.70. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group increased their price target on NVR from $8,150.00 to $8,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NVR from $7,200.00 to $7,600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on NVR from $9,100.00 to $9,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8,366.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on NVR

NVR Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NVR stock opened at $7,267.30 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6,562.85 and a fifty-two week high of $9,376.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7,753.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7,616.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 5.79. The company has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.93.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $112.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $107.88 by $4.45. NVR had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 14.00%.The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $130.50 EPS. NVR’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.