Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Holdings in Loews Corporation $L

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Loews Corporation (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,116 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Loews were worth $15,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in L. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Loews during the 1st quarter worth $34,166,000. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in Loews by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 556,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,134,000 after purchasing an additional 172,004 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Loews by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,249,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $206,709,000 after purchasing an additional 151,428 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Loews by 140.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 251,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,085,000 after purchasing an additional 146,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Loews by 1,921.5% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 138,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,724,000 after purchasing an additional 131,949 shares during the period. 58.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of Loews in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Shares of Loews stock opened at $104.37 on Friday. Loews Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $78.98 and a fifty-two week high of $105.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.92 and a 200 day moving average of $94.21.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 7.47%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.62%.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

