Financial Gravity Companies Inc. Invests $2.72 Million in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,920 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,718,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 82.5% during the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 208 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $105.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.57. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $80.10 and a 52-week high of $124.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55.

Walt Disney Announces Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The entertainment giant reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.78 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a yield of 139.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.41.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

