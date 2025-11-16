Banana For Scale (BANANAS31) Trading Down 12.5% This Week

Banana For Scale (BANANAS31) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 16th. One Banana For Scale token can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Banana For Scale has a market cap of $23.42 million and $6.61 million worth of Banana For Scale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Banana For Scale has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Banana For Scale

Banana For Scale’s genesis date was November 14th, 2024. Banana For Scale’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Banana For Scale is bananaforscale.ai. Banana For Scale’s official Twitter account is @bananas31_bsc.

Buying and Selling Banana For Scale

According to CryptoCompare, “Banana For Scale (BANANAS31) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Banana For Scale has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Banana For Scale is 0.00237345 USD and is up 2.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 122 active market(s) with $6,412,674.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://bananaforscale.ai/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banana For Scale directly using U.S. dollars.

