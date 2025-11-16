OpenLedger Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $54.12 Million (OPEN)

OpenLedger (OPEN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 16th. One OpenLedger token can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000263 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, OpenLedger has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar. OpenLedger has a total market capitalization of $54.12 million and $12.30 million worth of OpenLedger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About OpenLedger

OpenLedger’s genesis date was September 8th, 2025. OpenLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 215,500,000 tokens. The official website for OpenLedger is www.openledger.xyz. OpenLedger’s official Twitter account is @openledgerhq. OpenLedger’s official message board is www.openledger.xyz/blog.

OpenLedger Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenLedger (OPEN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. OpenLedger has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 215,500,000 in circulation. The last known price of OpenLedger is 0.25535111 USD and is down -0.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 156 active market(s) with $12,830,040.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.openledger.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenLedger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenLedger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OpenLedger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

