Wayfinder (PROMPT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $10.84 Million

Wayfinder (PROMPT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 16th. One Wayfinder token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0710 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wayfinder has traded down 21.6% against the dollar. Wayfinder has a total market cap of $15.90 million and $10.84 million worth of Wayfinder was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95,309.15 or 0.99740944 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Wayfinder Token Profile

Wayfinder was first traded on April 10th, 2025. Wayfinder’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 223,900,304 tokens. Wayfinder’s official Twitter account is @aiwayfinder. The official website for Wayfinder is www.wayfinder.ai.

Wayfinder Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wayfinder (PROMPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wayfinder has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 378,233,438 in circulation. The last known price of Wayfinder is 0.07242749 USD and is down -0.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 135 active market(s) with $10,820,478.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wayfinder.ai/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wayfinder directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wayfinder should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wayfinder using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

