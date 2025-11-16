Kite (KITE) Trading 3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Kite (KITE) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. Kite has a total market cap of $0.15 and $280.92 million worth of Kite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kite token can now be bought for approximately $0.0831 or 0.00000087 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Kite has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95,309.15 or 0.99740944 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Kite

Kite was first traded on November 2nd, 2025. Kite’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1 tokens. Kite’s official Twitter account is @gokiteai. The official website for Kite is gokite.ai. Kite’s official message board is medium.com/@kiteai.

Kite Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kite (KITE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. Kite has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,800,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Kite is 0.08264016 USD and is up 11.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 168 active market(s) with $267,224,309.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gokite.ai/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

