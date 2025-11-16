B3 (Base) (B3) Trading Down 38.3% This Week

B3 (Base) (B3) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 16th. One B3 (Base) token can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. B3 (Base) has a market cap of $27.14 million and $3.75 million worth of B3 (Base) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, B3 (Base) has traded down 38.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $95,309.15 or 0.99740944 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

B3 (Base) Profile

B3 (Base)’s launch date was February 9th, 2025. B3 (Base)’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,292,670,212 tokens. B3 (Base)’s official website is b3.fun. B3 (Base)’s official Twitter account is @b3dotfun.

B3 (Base) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “B3 (Base) (B3) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Base platform. B3 (Base) has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 30,834,781,250 in circulation. The last known price of B3 (Base) is 0.00130914 USD and is down -5.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $4,217,641.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://b3.fun/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as B3 (Base) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire B3 (Base) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase B3 (Base) using one of the exchanges listed above.

