Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $2 Million Stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 28.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,069 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE:PG opened at $147.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.57. Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $144.09 and a fifty-two week high of $180.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.36.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 32.63%. The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 24th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, October 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.53.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.57, for a total value of $108,438.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,429.03. The trade was a 42.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 11,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total value of $1,778,655.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 319,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,703,248.36. This trade represents a 3.52% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 150,489 shares of company stock worth $23,529,864. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

