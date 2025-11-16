Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Purchases 3,604 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,528 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 84.7% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 270.7% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

DELL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, August 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.80.

Dell Technologies stock opened at $133.58 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.25 and a 1-year high of $168.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.69.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.73% and a negative return on equity of 236.21%. The firm had revenue of $26.43 billion during the quarter. Dell Technologies has set its FY24 guidance at $6.10-6.50 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 21st. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.88%.

In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 824,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.98, for a total transaction of $112,183,364.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 565,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.32, for a total transaction of $74,760,800.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 4,537,755 shares of company stock valued at $642,644,973 in the last three months. 42.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

