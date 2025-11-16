Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $1.85 Million Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November $BNOV

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:BNOV – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BNOV. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the second quarter worth $64,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the first quarter valued at about $255,000. FSA Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 82.6% during the first quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 6,657 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the first quarter worth about $773,000.

Shares of BNOV stock opened at $43.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.88. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November has a one year low of $34.65 and a one year high of $42.06. The firm has a market cap of $142.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 0.64.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund is an actively managed ETF designed to track the price return of the S&P 500 with capped gains and some buffering against losses over a predetermined period. BNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

