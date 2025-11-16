Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Makes New $1.69 Million Investment in Vistra Corp. $VST

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 8,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VST. Banque Transatlantique SA increased its position in Vistra by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. City State Bank grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 210.0% in the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistra in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James A. Burke sold 21,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.53, for a total value of $4,091,535.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 271,074 shares in the company, valued at $50,563,433.22. This trade represents a 7.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 745,845 shares of company stock valued at $152,178,104 over the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VST stock opened at $174.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $198.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.62. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $90.51 and a 52 week high of $219.82. The company has a market cap of $59.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.30.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.03). Vistra had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 64.04%. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.227 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.49%.

VST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Vistra in a report on Monday, September 22nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Vistra from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Melius Research raised Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Vistra in a research report on Monday, October 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.21.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

