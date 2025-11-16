PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $10.90 Million Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. $FCX

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 251,532 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,842 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $10,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 74.9% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 0.8%

FCX opened at $40.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $49.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.77.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.74 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 7.97%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FCX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. UBS Group set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. CICC Research lowered their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $51.60 to $42.30 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.01.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading

