PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 2,395 Shares of Monster Beverage Corporation $MNST

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 207,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,395 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $13,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 1.0% in the second quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 16,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Monster Beverage by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 37.1% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MNST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research upgraded Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective (up from $74.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.62.

Monster Beverage Stock Up 0.3%

Monster Beverage stock opened at $71.31 on Friday. Monster Beverage Corporation has a 52 week low of $45.70 and a 52 week high of $72.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.89. The stock has a market cap of $69.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.53.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 20.54%.Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.