Forsta AP Fonden Increases Holdings in FirstService Corporation $FSV

Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 348.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in FirstService were worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its holdings in FirstService by 18.8% during the first quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 1,417,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,183,000 after buying an additional 224,125 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FirstService by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 318,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,880,000 after acquiring an additional 141,152 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of FirstService by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 335,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,637,000 after purchasing an additional 127,846 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FirstService by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 362,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,123,000 after purchasing an additional 124,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of FirstService by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 533,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,459,000 after purchasing an additional 115,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

FSV opened at $156.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $180.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.70 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.76. FirstService Corporation has a one year low of $149.13 and a one year high of $209.66.

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. FirstService had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 2.53%.The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that FirstService Corporation will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.42%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FSV shares. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on FirstService from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of FirstService in a research report on Thursday. CIBC reduced their price target on FirstService from $225.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on FirstService from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.83.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

