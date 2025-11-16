PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,924 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF $VOX

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,924 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $12,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOX. Nwam LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Fountainhead AM LLC raised its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 137.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the second quarter valued at about $257,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 268,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA VOX opened at $180.29 on Friday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1-year low of $129.33 and a 1-year high of $192.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $186.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.23. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.07.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

