PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF $XMLV

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,710 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $12,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 254.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, CW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.2%

XMLV opened at $62.84 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $54.58 and a 52 week high of $65.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.34. The firm has a market cap of $767.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.76.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

