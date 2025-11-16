MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $12,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ninety One North America Inc. grew its position in MercadoLibre by 21.5% during the second quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,900,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 221.9% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in MercadoLibre by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,235,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,460,000 after purchasing an additional 81,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 10.9% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 5,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,921,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MELI opened at $2,048.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $103.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,256.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,372.71. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,646.00 and a 52-week high of $2,645.22.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $8.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.88 by ($1.56). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 41.35%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,000.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,700.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $2,800.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Monday, July 28th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $3,500.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,600.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,854.71.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

