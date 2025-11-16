Royal Bank Of Canada $RY Stake Cut by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 86,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 694 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada were worth $11,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co of the South boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 25,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Brucke Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 1.9% during the second quarter. Brucke Financial Inc. now owns 4,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Royal Bank Of Canada by 13.0% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 4.3% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 45.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RY shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Erste Group Bank raised Royal Bank Of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank Of Canada currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.50.

RY stock opened at $146.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Bank Of Canada has a one year low of $106.10 and a one year high of $149.44.

Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $12.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.03 billion. Royal Bank Of Canada had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Royal Bank Of Canada will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

