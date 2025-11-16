PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,176 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 104,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $13,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 16,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Airbnb by 74.8% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 20,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 8,780 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Airbnb by 53.1% during the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 18,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after buying an additional 6,579 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Airbnb by 52.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,457,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,590,000 after buying an additional 850,719 shares during the period. Finally, York GP Ltd. bought a new stake in Airbnb in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,617,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.47, for a total transaction of $75,282.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 196,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,592,872.82. This represents a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 7,500 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $975,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 436,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,754,100. This represents a 1.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,682,760 shares of company stock worth $208,202,189. Company insiders own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $122.02 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.88 and a 52 week high of $163.93. The firm has a market cap of $75.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.77.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.10). Airbnb had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 32.14%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Airbnb has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABNB. Citizens Jmp upgraded Airbnb to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.31.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Articles

