PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 17,631 Shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF $JGRO

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) by 11.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 169,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,631 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF were worth $14,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JGRO. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 29.0% during the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 240.9% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 103.6% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JGRO opened at $92.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.80. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.33 and a fifty-two week high of $97.91.

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

