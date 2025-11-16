PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 511 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $13,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HWM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,813,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,202,814,000 after purchasing an additional 695,953 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 21.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,450,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252,401 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 8.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,315,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,006,000 after purchasing an additional 563,109 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 1.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,722,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,968,000 after purchasing an additional 45,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,589,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,666,000 after buying an additional 206,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $202.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $190.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Susquehanna set a $235.00 price target on Howmet Aerospace and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $240.00 price objective on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.29.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $203.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $194.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.11. The company has a market cap of $81.62 billion, a PE ratio of 59.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.04 and a twelve month high of $211.95.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 18.09%.The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.660-3.680 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.940-0.960 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 13.48%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

