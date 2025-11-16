Forsta AP Fonden Has $2.21 Million Position in Reddit Inc. $RDDT

Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Reddit were worth $2,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RDDT. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Reddit by 100.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Reddit during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new position in Reddit in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Reddit by 344.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Reddit during the second quarter valued at about $60,000.

Get Reddit alerts:

Reddit Stock Up 2.0%

RDDT stock opened at $193.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.06, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.07. Reddit Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.75 and a 12-month high of $282.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Reddit ( NYSE:RDDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $584.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.65 million. Reddit had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 18.33%.The business’s revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Reddit has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Reddit Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

RDDT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Reddit in a research note on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $236.00 price target on shares of Reddit in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Reddit from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “cautious” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Cannonball Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Reddit in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on Reddit in a research report on Monday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Reddit

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 13,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.33, for a total transaction of $2,633,769.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 498,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,322,880.69. This trade represents a 2.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jennifer L. Wong sold 30,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.82, for a total transaction of $6,187,599.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 1,295,968 shares in the company, valued at $261,552,261.76. The trade was a 2.31% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 420,126 shares of company stock worth $93,805,834. 34.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Reddit

(Free Report)

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reddit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reddit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.