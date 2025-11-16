PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in STERIS plc $STE

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,092 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,067 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $11,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STE. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership bought a new position in shares of STERIS during the first quarter worth about $25,958,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in STERIS in the first quarter valued at about $261,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its stake in STERIS by 5.3% during the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 33,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,119,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in STERIS by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 102,488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,229,000 after buying an additional 24,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of STERIS by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,064 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,462,000 after acquiring an additional 16,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at STERIS

In other news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 3,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.24, for a total transaction of $798,564.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 7,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,799,762.04. The trade was a 30.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel A. Carestio sold 159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.82, for a total value of $38,449.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 51,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,356,034.72. This represents a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,363 shares of company stock worth $4,814,114. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Stock Performance

STE stock opened at $258.75 on Friday. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $200.98 and a 1 year high of $268.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $245.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.35.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 14.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. STERIS has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.150-10.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

STERIS Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STE has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of STERIS from $276.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of STERIS from $277.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, STERIS presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.50.

STERIS Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

