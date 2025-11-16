Forsta AP Fonden Sells 52,500 Shares of CNH Industrial N.V. $CNH

Forsta AP Fonden lessened its holdings in CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH – Free Report) by 22.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 180,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,500 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $2,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CNH Industrial by 186.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,704,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,847,000 after purchasing an additional 58,991,632 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 1.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,001,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,719,000 after purchasing an additional 395,005 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 125.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,220,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,750,000 after buying an additional 10,149,760 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in CNH Industrial by 3.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,779,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,481,000 after buying an additional 471,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in CNH Industrial by 0.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 8,605,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,679,000 after buying an additional 36,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNH opened at $10.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.63 and its 200 day moving average is $11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 10.34 and a current ratio of 12.33. CNH Industrial N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.27.

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 4.55%.The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. CNH Industrial has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.440-0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CNH Industrial N.V. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CNH shares. Cfra restated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold (c)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CNH Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.67.

In related news, Director Vagn O. Sorensen purchased 10,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.62 per share, with a total value of $99,903.70. Following the acquisition, the director owned 40,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,609.52. This trade represents a 34.60% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard W. Buffett acquired 4,100 shares of CNH Industrial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.29 per share, with a total value of $42,189.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,716.87. This trade represents a 13.99% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders purchased a total of 20,485 shares of company stock worth $200,173 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CNH Industrial NV is an equipment and services company, which develops, manufactures and sells specialized machines and services for the farming and construction industries, and supplies replacement parts and accessories. It operates through the following operating segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

