Badger Meter, Inc. $BMI Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV decreased its position in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,490 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 18,573 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $3,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Badger Meter by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 194 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 170.5% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Badger Meter in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Badger Meter in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMI opened at $175.67 on Friday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.17 and a fifty-two week high of $256.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $180.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 37.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.94.

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $235.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.88 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.04%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BMI shares. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $229.00 price objective on shares of Badger Meter and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Badger Meter from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $205.00 target price on Badger Meter and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.33.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

