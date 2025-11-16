KBC Group NV Purchases 1,344 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG

KBC Group NV increased its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $2,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NRG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 468.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,757,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $454,173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049,247 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 772.5% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 4,378,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876,235 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 169.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,817,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $269,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,829 shares in the last quarter. Appaloosa LP boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 2,050,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $195,693,000 after purchasing an additional 235,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,481,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,388,000 after buying an additional 372,618 shares during the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NRG Energy from $145.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NRG Energy from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NRG Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Dak Liyanearachchi sold 10,672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,654,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 48,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,528,505. This represents a 18.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Price Performance

NRG stock opened at $165.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a PE ratio of 74.69 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $166.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.27. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $79.57 and a one year high of $180.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.85. NRG Energy had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 88.22%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. NRG Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently 26.31%.

NRG Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 6th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the utilities provider to purchase up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NRG Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.