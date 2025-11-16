Forsta AP Fonden Cuts Stake in First Solar, Inc. $FSLR

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,100 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in First Solar were worth $3,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 126.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 152 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in First Solar by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 172 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in First Solar by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 183 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in First Solar by 591.9% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 256 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Solar Stock Performance

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $253.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $232.81 and a 200 day moving average of $192.69. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.56 and a 52 week high of $281.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.32 by ($0.08). First Solar had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 28.95%.The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.7% compared to the same quarter last year. First Solar has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.000-15.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Solar news, Director Michael T. Sweeney sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.11, for a total transaction of $1,219,995.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,703,904.82. This represents a 24.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 37,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.01, for a total value of $9,914,554.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,087,514.24. This represents a 70.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 48,912 shares of company stock valued at $12,971,349 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on FSLR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on First Solar from $278.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Roth Capital set a $300.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of First Solar from $213.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of First Solar in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.79.

First Solar Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

