Cornerstone Advisors LLC Has $12.08 Million Stake in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 88,800 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $12,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IMG Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 759.1% in the 2nd quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 189 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth $30,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $33,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 15,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 307 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 1.0%

ABT stock opened at $130.59 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $110.86 and a 1-year high of $141.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.38 and its 200-day moving average is $131.35. The firm has a market cap of $227.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.30. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 31.88%.The business had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.120-5.180 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.57%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

