Insider Selling: Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS) Director Sells $592,503.00 in Stock

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) Director Alexander Gold sold 12,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $592,503.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Mineralys Therapeutics Stock Down 7.8%

Shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock opened at $40.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 0.40. Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.24 and a twelve month high of $47.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.17 and its 200 day moving average is $24.04.

Get Mineralys Therapeutics alerts:

Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.14. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MLYS shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics from $32.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Mineralys Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Mineralys Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mineralys Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Mineralys Therapeutics by 297.5% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Mineralys Therapeutics by 82.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,979,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,427,000 after acquiring an additional 897,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Mineralys Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $219,000. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mineralys Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and chronic kidney diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of cardiorenal conditions affected by abnormally elevated aldosterone.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mineralys Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mineralys Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.