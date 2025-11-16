Pinterest, Inc. $PINS Shares Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 92,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $3,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PINS. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 18.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 932,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,895,000 after purchasing an additional 20,773 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 798.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 61,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 74,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $1,991,123.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 301,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,099,644.46. This trade represents a 19.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 22,821 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $795,311.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 312,422 shares in the company, valued at $10,887,906.70. This represents a 6.81% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 714,283 shares of company stock worth $24,869,450 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $26.62 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.68 and a 1 year high of $40.90. The firm has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.89.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 48.99%.The business had revenue of $665.93 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.