Forsta AP Fonden Has $4.09 Million Stock Position in DaVita Inc. $DVA

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in DaVita were worth $4,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DVA. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 374,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,383,000 after purchasing an additional 104,554 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its position in DaVita by 6.0% in the second quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 15.3% during the second quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 94.1% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 30,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on DaVita from $149.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial set a $140.00 price target on shares of DaVita in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $148.00.

DaVita Price Performance

DaVita stock opened at $121.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.68 and its 200 day moving average is $135.37. DaVita Inc. has a one year low of $115.39 and a one year high of $179.60. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.13.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 815.62% and a net margin of 5.80%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. DaVita has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.350-11.150 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

