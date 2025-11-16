Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK Stock Position Lowered by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV decreased its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $3,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, Integrity Alliance LLC. acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth approximately $293,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 61,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.56, for a total value of $24,159,252.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 83,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,841,311.88. This represents a 42.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.44, for a total value of $127,180.60. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,212.04. This trade represents a 17.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 92,075 shares of company stock valued at $34,820,361 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ROK shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $364.75.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of ROK opened at $376.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $354.36 and its 200-day moving average is $336.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $42.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.45. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.00 and a fifty-two week high of $398.20.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.40. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.200-12.200 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.06%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

