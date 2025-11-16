KBC Group NV Acquires 6,087 Shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. $SQM

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,087 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera were worth $4,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera by 61,700.0% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera by 153.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera by 728.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera during the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. 12.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SQM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Sociedad Quimica y Minera from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.81.

Shares of SQM opened at $54.39 on Friday. Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. has a 52 week low of $29.36 and a 52 week high of $55.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.21). Sociedad Quimica y Minera had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA operates as a mining company worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers under Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, Allganic, Ultrasoline, ProP, and Prohydric brands. It also provides iodine and its derivatives for use in medical, agricultural, industrial, and human and animal nutrition products comprising x-ray contrast media, biocides, antiseptics and disinfectants, pharmaceutical intermediates, polarizing films for LCD and LED screens, chemicals, organic compounds, and pigments, as well as added to edible salt to prevent iodine deficiency disorders.

