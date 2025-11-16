Natera, Inc. $NTRA Shares Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV increased its position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 20.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,772 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Natera were worth $3,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in Natera by 114.8% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 232 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Natera by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in Natera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Natera during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Natera Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of NTRA opened at $204.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.21 and a beta of 1.75. Natera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.38 and a 12 month high of $212.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $181.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $592.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.55 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 25.07% and a negative net margin of 14.61%.Natera’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NTRA. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Natera from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Natera from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research lowered Natera from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Natera from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.65.

Insider Transactions at Natera

In other Natera news, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total transaction of $595,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 112,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,255,314.60. This represents a 2.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 160,703 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total value of $32,134,171.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 144,816 shares in the company, valued at $28,957,407.36. This represents a 52.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 223,336 shares of company stock valued at $42,990,633. 5.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Natera Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

