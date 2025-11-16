KBC Group NV Purchases 28 Shares of NVR, Inc. $NVR

KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 557 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in NVR were worth $4,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of NVR by 217,591.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 50,069 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after acquiring an additional 50,046 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of NVR by 9,358.6% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 48,239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $356,277,000 after purchasing an additional 47,729 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in NVR during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $334,981,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in NVR by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,404 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $379,639,000 after purchasing an additional 15,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NVR by 5,411.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,203,000 after purchasing an additional 14,123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NVR shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of NVR from $8,150.00 to $8,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NVR from $7,200.00 to $7,600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on NVR from $9,100.00 to $9,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8,366.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael J. Devito acquired 14 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7,068.05 per share, with a total value of $98,952.70. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 14 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,952.70. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexandra A. Jung sold 200 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8,082.44, for a total value of $1,616,488.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 75 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,183. This trade represents a 72.73% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR Price Performance

NVR stock opened at $7,267.30 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6,562.85 and a 52-week high of $9,376.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7,753.02 and its 200 day moving average is $7,616.77. The company has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.93.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $112.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $107.88 by $4.45. NVR had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $130.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR Profile

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.