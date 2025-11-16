KBC Group NV Acquires New Holdings in Ralliant Corporation $RAL

KBC Group NV bought a new position in Ralliant Corporation (NYSE:RAL – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 87,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,222,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RAL. Flossbach Von Storch SE purchased a new position in shares of Ralliant in the 2nd quarter worth $198,077,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in Ralliant in the second quarter valued at about $63,525,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Ralliant in the second quarter worth about $32,655,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Ralliant in the second quarter worth about $29,477,000. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ralliant during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,459,000.

Get Ralliant alerts:

Ralliant Stock Performance

Shares of Ralliant stock opened at $47.33 on Friday. Ralliant Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $40.70 and a fifty-two week high of $55.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.68.

Ralliant Announces Dividend

Ralliant ( NYSE:RAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $529.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.14 million. Ralliant has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.620-0.680 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Ralliant’s payout ratio is currently 15.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ralliant from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Ralliant in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Melius Research raised shares of Ralliant to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ralliant from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Ralliant in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ralliant

Ralliant Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ralliant Corporation is a provider of precision technologies which specializes in designing, developing, manufacturing and servicing precision instruments and engineered products. Ralliant Corporation is based in RALEIGH, N.C.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralliant Corporation (NYSE:RAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ralliant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralliant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.