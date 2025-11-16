KBC Group NV Has $4.99 Million Stock Holdings in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C $FWONK

KBC Group NV trimmed its stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK – Free Report) by 80.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190,920 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C were worth $4,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 128,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,570,000 after purchasing an additional 23,809 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 33.8% during the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C during the first quarter worth $2,370,000. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Chase Carey sold 81,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.89, for a total value of $8,334,707.34. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 93,102 shares in the company, valued at $9,579,264.78. This trade represents a 46.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 11,200 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.89, for a total transaction of $1,029,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 21,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,089.93. The trade was a 34.74% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 206,978 shares of company stock valued at $21,125,393. Company insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

FWONK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.11.

Shares of NASDAQ FWONK opened at $98.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.68 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.12. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C has a 1-year low of $75.26 and a 1-year high of $109.36.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

