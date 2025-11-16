KBC Group NV Purchases 568 Shares of Equifax, Inc. $EFX

KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,573 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Equifax were worth $4,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFX. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc increased its position in shares of Equifax by 3.7% during the first quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 1,134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in Equifax by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Equifax by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Equifax by 4.0% in the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Equifax by 1.6% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Equifax in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $287.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Barclays cut their target price on Equifax from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Equifax from $295.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.13.

Insider Activity at Equifax

In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 27,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.10, for a total value of $6,461,324.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 142,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,032,047.40. This trade represents a 16.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jamil Farshchi sold 4,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.94, for a total value of $1,176,779.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 39,364 shares in the company, valued at $9,405,634.16. This represents a 11.12% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,270 shares of company stock valued at $12,580,837. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Stock Up 0.0%

NYSE:EFX opened at $207.02 on Friday. Equifax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.98 and a 52 week high of $281.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $234.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.10. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 11.08%.The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equifax has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.980-2.080 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.550-7.650 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Equifax, Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.95%.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

