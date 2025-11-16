KBC Group NV Has $4.70 Million Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 335.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,650 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $4,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,924,506 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,179,508,000 after purchasing an additional 514,264 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $386,364,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,242,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $315,788,000 after buying an additional 1,681,464 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,214,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $305,646,000 after acquiring an additional 299,308 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 149.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,963,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $246,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,577,489 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DAL has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Global Securities upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. HSBC boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $69.20 to $73.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.53.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 14,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $858,112.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 15,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,730. This trade represents a 46.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total transaction of $151,750.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 33,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,017,971.50. This represents a 6.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,833 shares of company stock worth $2,463,585. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $58.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.74 and a fifty-two week high of $69.98.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 23.83% and a net margin of 7.36%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 16th were issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 16th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.56%.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.