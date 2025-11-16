KBC Group NV Increases Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. $BIIB

KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Biogen were worth $4,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in Biogen in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Biogen by 100.0% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 134.6% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BIIB shares. Tudor Pickering set a $157.00 price target on Biogen in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $144.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their target price on shares of Biogen from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.46.

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 517 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $69,045.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 5,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,850.60. This trade represents a 8.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $167.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.04 and a 52 week high of $169.00.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 15.31%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.08 earnings per share. Biogen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.500-15.00 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

