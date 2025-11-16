Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 29,582 Shares of Unum Group $UNM

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 152,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,582 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $12,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter worth $247,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Unum Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Unum Group by 1,289.7% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Unum Group during the first quarter worth about $1,075,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 7.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total transaction of $312,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 51,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,009,070.88. This represents a 7.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Unum Group Stock Performance

UNM stock opened at $76.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.84. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $66.81 and a 1-year high of $84.48.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 11.77%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. Unum Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 24th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Unum Group from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. UBS Group set a $87.00 price target on shares of Unum Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Unum Group in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.67.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Further Reading

