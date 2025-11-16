Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 4,359 Shares of ESAB Corporation $ESAB

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in ESAB Corporation (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 112,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,359 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in ESAB were worth $13,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ESAB by 8.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,387,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,158,000 after purchasing an additional 185,058 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in ESAB by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,929,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,740,000 after buying an additional 570,895 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in ESAB in the first quarter worth about $114,067,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of ESAB by 0.4% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 916,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,551,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of ESAB by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 544,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ESAB shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ESAB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ESAB from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on ESAB from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised ESAB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of ESAB from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ESAB presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.33.

ESAB opened at $111.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. ESAB Corporation has a twelve month low of $100.17 and a twelve month high of $135.84. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.02.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $727.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.57 million. ESAB had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 8.70%.ESAB’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. ESAB has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.200-5.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ESAB Corporation will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.08%.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

